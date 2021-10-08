Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $180.71 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) will announce $180.71 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Accel Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $179.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $181.57 million. Accel Entertainment posted sales of $136.33 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 32.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accel Entertainment will report full-year sales of $710.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $709.38 million to $712.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $884.60 million, with estimates ranging from $840.62 million to $928.58 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Accel Entertainment.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. Accel Entertainment had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 32.90%. The firm had revenue of $201.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.47 million.

Several research firms recently commented on ACEL. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Accel Entertainment in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Accel Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.

ACEL opened at $12.63 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Accel Entertainment has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $13.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 1.23.

In related news, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 60,367 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $759,416.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 7,690 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $93,202.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 116,843 shares of company stock worth $1,404,243. Corporate insiders own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 3,026.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 67.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Accel Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $126,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 110,991.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 13,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Accel Entertainment by 8.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.17% of the company’s stock.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

