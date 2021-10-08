Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $987.62 Million

Analysts expect Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) to post sales of $987.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $980.24 million and the highest estimate coming in at $995.00 million. Agnico Eagle Mines reported sales of $980.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will report full year sales of $3.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.86 billion to $4.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.89 billion to $4.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Agnico Eagle Mines.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $966.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on AEM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.50 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, July 9th. National Bankshares cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 24.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,066 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEM traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.24. The stock had a trading volume of 65,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,267. Agnico Eagle Mines has a fifty-two week low of $49.20 and a fifty-two week high of $85.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.90. The firm has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.27%.

Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

