Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.61 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) to report sales of $1.61 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Barrett Business Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.63 billion. Barrett Business Services posted sales of $1.51 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will report full year sales of $6.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.35 billion to $6.40 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.84 billion to $7.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Barrett Business Services.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 4.19%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BBSI. TheStreet upgraded Barrett Business Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on Barrett Business Services from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Barrett Business Services news, Director Anthony Meeker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.17, for a total transaction of $152,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,711.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 150.6% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Barrett Business Services by 116,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Barrett Business Services by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Barrett Business Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Barrett Business Services by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BBSI traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.69. 62,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,175. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Barrett Business Services has a 52-week low of $54.40 and a 52-week high of $82.00. The firm has a market cap of $617.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.33%.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employer, and staffing and recruiting services.

