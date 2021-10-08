Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.21 Million

Brokerages expect Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) to report $13.21 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Horizon Technology Finance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.19 million to $13.24 million. Horizon Technology Finance posted sales of $12.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance will report full-year sales of $53.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $53.55 million to $53.58 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $57.44 million, with estimates ranging from $57.00 million to $57.88 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Horizon Technology Finance.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 24.23%. The company had revenue of $13.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 million.

HRZN opened at $16.76 on Friday. Horizon Technology Finance has a one year low of $11.03 and a one year high of $17.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.83 and its 200-day moving average is $16.62. The company has a market capitalization of $335.37 million, a PE ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.69%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HRZN. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,523 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 9,507 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,341 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 15,449 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. 9.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corp. operates as a finance company. The firm engages in the provision of capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies. It also involves in lending and investing in portfolio companies in technology, life science, healthcare information and services and cleantech industries.

