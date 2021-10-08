Zacks: Analysts Anticipate II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) to Post $0.83 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) will report earnings of $0.83 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for II-VI’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the lowest is $0.74. II-VI reported earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that II-VI will report full-year earnings of $3.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $4.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.13 to $4.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow II-VI.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. II-VI had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $808.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of II-VI from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of II-VI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of II-VI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of II-VI from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.59.

In other news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $532,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,472 shares in the company, valued at $22,068,271.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total transaction of $93,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,234,779. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of II-VI by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 169,959 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,335,000 after acquiring an additional 10,405 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in II-VI by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,046 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,053,000 after buying an additional 86,136 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its position in II-VI by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,515 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,474,000 after buying an additional 6,535 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of II-VI by 454.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 81,898 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,945,000 after purchasing an additional 67,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of II-VI by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,854 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 11,321 shares in the last quarter. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IIVI traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.21. 744,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,676,153. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 4.15. II-VI has a 1-year low of $43.94 and a 1-year high of $100.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.14 and a 200-day moving average of $67.43.

II-VI

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

