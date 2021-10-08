Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Will Announce Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Brokerages expect Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) to announce earnings of $1.07 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Raytheon Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.10 and the lowest is $1.04. Raytheon Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 84.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies will report full year earnings of $4.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Raytheon Technologies.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.77.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.75. 89,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,144,069. The company has a market cap of $136.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.60, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17. Raytheon Technologies has a twelve month low of $51.92 and a twelve month high of $90.63.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $478,551.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,382,919.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 101,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 63.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,639,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,058,343 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 53.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,886,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180,099 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 15.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,200,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,888,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421,724 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 31.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,908,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth $165,254,000. 78.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

