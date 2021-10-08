Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Will Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Brokerages expect Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tecnoglass’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.36. Tecnoglass reported earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, November 5th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tecnoglass will report full-year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.48. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tecnoglass.
Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $121.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.77 million. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 29.50%.
Shares of TGLS stock opened at $26.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.56. Tecnoglass has a 52 week low of $4.21 and a 52 week high of $26.30.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.027 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.92%.
In other Tecnoglass news, Director Martha L. Byorum sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total transaction of $195,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,710,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the second quarter worth approximately $1,885,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Tecnoglass by 797.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 40,151 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in Tecnoglass in the 2nd quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tecnoglass in the 2nd quarter valued at $895,000. Institutional investors own 18.79% of the company’s stock.
Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.
