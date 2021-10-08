Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) to Announce $0.45 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Umpqua’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.47. Umpqua posted earnings per share of $0.57 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Umpqua will report full-year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.96. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Umpqua.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $320.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.70 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 34.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UMPQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Umpqua from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.64 price objective (down previously from $21.50) on shares of Umpqua in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Umpqua has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.52.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Umpqua in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 117.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 63.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 13.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Umpqua in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMPQ stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.96. 29,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,510,410. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.24. Umpqua has a 52-week low of $11.70 and a 52-week high of $20.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Umpqua’s payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

