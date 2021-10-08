Zacks: Analysts Expect Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) to Post $0.22 EPS

Analysts expect Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) to report earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Banc of California’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.30. Banc of California posted earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Banc of California will report full year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.28. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Banc of California.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Banc of California had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $64.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BANC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on Banc of California from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Banc of California in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Banc of California has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BANC. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Banc of California by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 78,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 36,131 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Banc of California in the first quarter valued at $5,997,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 151.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 13,752 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Banc of California by 27.4% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 102,082 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 21,971 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Banc of California by 364.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 267,704 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after acquiring an additional 210,068 shares during the last quarter. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BANC opened at $19.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Banc of California has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40. The company has a market cap of $998.06 million, a PE ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

