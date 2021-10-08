Zacks: Analysts Expect Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Will Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) will announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Banc of California’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.30. Banc of California reported earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banc of California will report full year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Banc of California.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $64.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.99 million. Banc of California had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 10.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS.

BANC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Banc of California from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Banc of California in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.81.

Shares of Banc of California stock opened at $19.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Banc of California has a 1 year low of $10.51 and a 1 year high of $21.40. The company has a market capitalization of $998.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BANC. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Banc of California by 10.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 54,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 5,310 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Banc of California by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 163,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Banc of California by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Banc of California by 151.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 13,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Banc of California by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,317,127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,292,000 after buying an additional 424,594 shares during the last quarter. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

