Zacks: Analysts Expect Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $63.45 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) will report sales of $63.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Franklin Covey’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $62.50 million to $64.60 million. Franklin Covey posted sales of $48.99 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Franklin Covey will report full-year sales of $218.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $217.72 million to $219.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $241.68 million, with estimates ranging from $239.50 million to $245.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Franklin Covey.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Franklin Covey from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Franklin Covey from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on Franklin Covey from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Franklin Covey by 798.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 45,698 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 3.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 95,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Covey during the second quarter valued at $392,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 13.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FC opened at $42.86 on Friday. Franklin Covey has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $43.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.50. The firm has a market cap of $606.77 million, a P/E ratio of 47.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.77.

Franklin Covey Co engages in consulting and training in the areas of strategy execution, customer loyalty, leadership, and individual effectiveness. It operates through the following three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, International Licensees and Corporate and Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada; international sales offices located in Japan, China, the United Kingdom, and Australia; governmental sales channel; and public program operations.

