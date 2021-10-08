Zacks: Analysts Expect Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) to Post $0.33 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) to report earnings per share of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.34. Kite Realty Group Trust reported earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.35. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.59. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kite Realty Group Trust.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 1.05%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 12.0% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 104,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 11,208 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 20.1% during the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 20,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 347,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,657,000 after purchasing an additional 10,716 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 80.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 417,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,195,000 after purchasing an additional 185,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group purchased a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KRG opened at $21.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.62. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $23.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.07, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is presently 55.81%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

