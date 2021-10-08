Zacks: Analysts Expect Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.55 Per Share

Analysts expect Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) to announce earnings of ($1.55) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.90) to ($1.19). Madison Square Garden Entertainment reported earnings per share of ($3.04) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will report full year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.24. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Madison Square Garden Entertainment.

Get Madison Square Garden Entertainment alerts:

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported ($4.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.06) by ($1.81). The business had revenue of $99.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.76 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 228.43% and a negative return on equity of 14.98%. The company’s revenue was up 1008.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.26 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.20.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.67. 346,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,904. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a twelve month low of $60.26 and a twelve month high of $121.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.59.

In other Madison Square Garden Entertainment news, SVP Joseph F. Yospe sold 3,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total value of $244,434.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 5.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 100.0% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 9.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Madison Square Garden Entertainment (MSGE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.