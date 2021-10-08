Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $32.00 Billion

Equities analysts expect Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to post $32.00 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Alibaba Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $31.29 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $33.01 billion. Alibaba Group posted sales of $22.84 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Alibaba Group will report full year sales of $140.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $136.38 billion to $144.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $169.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $160.24 billion to $184.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Alibaba Group.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $14.86. The business had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $14.82 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Erste Group cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.11.

Shares of BABA stock traded up $11.90 on Thursday, reaching $156.00. 45,969,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,978,635. The company has a market cap of $424.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $168.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Alibaba Group has a 1 year low of $138.43 and a 1 year high of $319.32.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 716.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,588,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $186,678,000 after buying an additional 5,781,188 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $753,169,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,928,602,000 after buying an additional 2,838,191 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,160,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,397,111,000 after buying an additional 2,697,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,116,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,427,413,000 after buying an additional 2,607,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

