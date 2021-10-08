Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) to Post $0.81 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Community Bank System’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.83. Community Bank System reported earnings per share of $0.85 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Bank System will report full year earnings of $3.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Community Bank System.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. Community Bank System had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $151.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Bank System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Community Bank System by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 150,074 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,353,000 after buying an additional 21,910 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Community Bank System by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,046,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,261,000 after buying an additional 10,085 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Community Bank System by 2,423.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Community Bank System during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,964,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Community Bank System by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CBU opened at $71.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.20. Community Bank System has a 1 year low of $54.95 and a 1 year high of $82.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.25%.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

