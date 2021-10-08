Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) to Announce -$0.16 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) will post ($0.16) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for EverQuote’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.18). EverQuote posted earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that EverQuote will report full year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.40). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.04). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for EverQuote.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. The firm had revenue of $105.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on EverQuote in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on EverQuote from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities lowered their target price on EverQuote from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on EverQuote from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EverQuote presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.17.

In other EverQuote news, insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total value of $286,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 489,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,029,825.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Craig Lister sold 1,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $28,146.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 44,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,229.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,547 shares of company stock valued at $1,034,577 in the last quarter. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of EverQuote by 599.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 300,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,811,000 after buying an additional 257,252 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of EverQuote by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,268,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,467,000 after buying an additional 215,098 shares during the last quarter. Islet Management LP lifted its position in shares of EverQuote by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Islet Management LP now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,331,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of EverQuote by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 380,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,418,000 after buying an additional 155,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of EverQuote by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,189,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,152,000 after buying an additional 93,685 shares during the last quarter. 57.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EVER stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.93. 144 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,580. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.67. The company has a market cap of $521.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 1.30. EverQuote has a 1-year low of $17.44 and a 1-year high of $54.96.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

