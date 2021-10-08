Zacks: Brokerages Expect Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.12 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) will post sales of $1.12 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Autodesk’s earnings. Autodesk reported sales of $952.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Autodesk will report full year sales of $4.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.36 billion to $4.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.08 billion to $5.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Autodesk.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 69.10% and a net margin of 32.54%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ADSK shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Autodesk from $340.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Autodesk from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target (down previously from $370.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Autodesk from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.11.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total transaction of $75,052.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total value of $1,588,448.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,220 shares of company stock worth $9,941,402 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 84.6% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 192 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Autodesk in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 19,046.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,806 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 17,713 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk stock traded down $4.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $278.94. 796,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,307,824. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $304.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $293.57. Autodesk has a 12 month low of $233.32 and a 12 month high of $344.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $61.32 billion, a PE ratio of 47.20, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.32.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

