Zacks: Brokerages Expect Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) to Post $0.06 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) will announce $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Casa Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.07. Casa Systems posted earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Casa Systems will report full year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Casa Systems.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Casa Systems had a return on equity of 37.61% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $92.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.53 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CASA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Casa Systems from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casa Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

In other news, CTO Weidong Chen sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total transaction of $513,500.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,400,361 shares in the company, valued at $18,962,851.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 195,000 shares of company stock worth $1,430,000 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CASA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Casa Systems in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Casa Systems by 159.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 136,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 83,713 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Casa Systems by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 500,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after buying an additional 4,592 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Casa Systems in the first quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Casa Systems by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,439,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,249,000 after buying an additional 15,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CASA stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.40. 100,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,274. Casa Systems has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $13.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $547.38 million, a P/E ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36.

About Casa Systems

Casa Systems, Inc engages in the provision and development of digital cable video and broadband services. Its products include cable, fixed, mobile, optical, and Wi-Fi networks; and casa access devices. The company was founded by Jerry Guo in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

