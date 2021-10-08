Zacks: Brokerages Expect Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $572.75 Million

Analysts expect that Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) will announce $572.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Genesco’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $582.00 million and the lowest is $563.50 million. Genesco reported sales of $479.28 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, December 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Genesco will report full year sales of $2.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Genesco.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $555.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.36 million. Genesco had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 5.30%. Genesco’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.23) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GCO. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Genesco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Genesco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of GCO stock traded down $3.02 on Friday, reaching $57.94. 150,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,131. The stock has a market cap of $875.42 million, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 2.25. Genesco has a one year low of $17.54 and a one year high of $67.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.41.

In other Genesco news, CFO Thomas George acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.96 per share, for a total transaction of $100,728.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,728. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Daniel E. Ewoldsen sold 1,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $117,338.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Genesco by 4.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Genesco by 145.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,030,000 after acquiring an additional 74,687 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Genesco by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 263,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,757,000 after acquiring an additional 99,801 shares during the period. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Genesco by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 888,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,591,000 after acquiring an additional 140,622 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 76,320.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

