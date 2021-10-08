Zacks: Brokerages Expect Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $63.57 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) will announce $63.57 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Radius Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $60.20 million and the highest is $66.00 million. Radius Health reported sales of $77.83 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Radius Health will report full year sales of $246.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $232.66 million to $251.47 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $310.19 million, with estimates ranging from $278.00 million to $339.35 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Radius Health.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $51.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.92 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Radius Health from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Radius Health from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.29.

Radius Health stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,415. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.25 and its 200 day moving average is $17.21. The company has a market cap of $636.67 million, a PE ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 0.91. Radius Health has a 52-week low of $11.95 and a 52-week high of $26.16.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $1,295,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.28 per share, with a total value of $1,842,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RDUS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Radius Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $371,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Radius Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,320,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Radius Health by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Radius Health by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Radius Health by 312.5% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 87,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 66,515 shares during the period.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis; and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

