Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) to Hold

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axcelis Technologies is a leading producer of ion implantation equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductors. The company also produces dry strip, photostabilization and rapid thermal processing equipment, which is used in semiconductor manufacturing primarily before and after the ion implantation process. In addition, the company provides extensive aftermarket service and support, including spare parts, equipment upgrades, maintenance services and customer training. “

Separately, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

ACLS stock opened at $47.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 4.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.43. Axcelis Technologies has a 52 week low of $21.69 and a 52 week high of $52.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.44.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $147.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $176,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell Low sold 3,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total transaction of $167,332.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,596 shares of company stock valued at $2,010,515 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 61,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after buying an additional 10,722 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 150,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,190,000 after buying an additional 7,227 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 8,447 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,442,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

