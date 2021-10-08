Zacks Investment Research Downgrades BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) to Hold

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BGSF Inc. provides workforce solutions to industries through divisions include IT, Cyber, Finance & Accounting, Creative, Real Estate and Light Industrial. BGSF Inc., formerly known as BG Staffing Inc., is headquartered in Plano, Texas. “

Shares of BGSF stock opened at $12.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. BGSF has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $16.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.54.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $74.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.67 million. BGSF had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 17.72%. As a group, research analysts forecast that BGSF will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other BGSF news, Director Richard L. Baum, Jr. acquired 3,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.91 per share, for a total transaction of $47,534.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 4,998 shares of company stock worth $63,807. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BGSF in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BGSF in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BGSF by 62.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BGSF in the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of BGSF by 14.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.43% of the company’s stock.

BGSF Company Profile

BGSF, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management and other IT staffing skills to client partners on a national basis.

