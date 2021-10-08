Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It operates as a real estate finance and investment management company. The company’s investment programs focuses on loans and securities backed by commercial real estate assets. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. formerly known as Capital Trust, Inc.is headquartered in New York. “

Separately, BTIG Research restated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.83.

Shares of BXMT stock opened at $31.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.91 and a 200 day moving average of $31.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.32. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $20.70 and a twelve month high of $33.88.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 56.02%. Research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.71%.

In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,906 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total value of $58,342.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,164 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total value of $38,249.04. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 86,151 shares in the company, valued at $2,830,921.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,174 shares of company stock worth $197,691 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the second quarter worth $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 387.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the second quarter worth $36,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth $55,000. 55.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

