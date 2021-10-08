Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) to Hold

Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Celyad SA is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company develops and commercializes cell based regenerative therapies to treat illnesses where cardiac tissue is lost due to chronic or acute injury. Celyad SA is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jonestrading reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Celyad Oncology in a research report on Friday, August 20th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Celyad Oncology from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ CYAD opened at $3.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.26. The company has a market cap of $60.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Celyad Oncology has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $10.31.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Celyad Oncology stock. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 160,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,000. Endurant Capital Management LP owned about 1.04% of Celyad Oncology at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Celyad Oncology Company Profile

Celyad Oncology SA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the discovery and development of chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR T) therapies for cancer. It operates through the following segments: Cardiology and Immuno-Oncology. The Cardiology segment includes the company’s Cardiopoiesis, Corquest, and C-Cathez platforms.

