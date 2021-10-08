Zacks Investment Research Downgrades CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) to Hold

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $112.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.44% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Charles River have outperformed its industry over the past year, partly due to consecutive earnings and revenue beat in the past five quarters. The company has a widely-diversified business with service offerings across areas of functional expertise, client base and geographical regions. Solid global network provides it the opportunity to work with the world's leading professionals on multiple issues. Charles River's professional team has helped it achieve and maintain a solid reputation of providing high-quality consulting services. On the flip side, higher talent cost due to a competitive talent market act as major challenges. Seasonality weighs on Charles Rivers’ top line. Foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations is another concern. High debt may limit the company's future expansion and worsen its risk profile.”

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up previously from $101.00) on shares of CRA International in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

CRA International stock opened at $107.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.48. The stock has a market cap of $791.65 million, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.57. CRA International has a fifty-two week low of $37.65 and a fifty-two week high of $107.89.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $148.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.26 million. CRA International had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 17.48%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CRA International will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

In other CRA International news, EVP Chad M. Holmes sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total value of $617,355.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,225 shares in the company, valued at $3,050,055. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 6,775 shares of CRA International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total transaction of $621,741.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,325,480.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,182 shares of company stock worth $3,598,666 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of CRA International by 353.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CRA International during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in CRA International by 64,666.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in CRA International during the first quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CRA International by 35.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRA International, Inc is a consulting firm, which engages in provision of economic, financial and management consulting services. It offers consulting services through the litigation, regulatory, financial, and management consulting areas. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

