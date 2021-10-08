Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $2.88.

MTNB stock opened at $1.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $231.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 2.37. Matinas BioPharma has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $2.22.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts forecast that Matinas BioPharma will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Matinas BioPharma by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,872,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,100,000 after acquiring an additional 20,613 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Matinas BioPharma by 52.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 81,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 27,830 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Matinas BioPharma during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Matinas BioPharma during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Matinas BioPharma by 16.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 321,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 46,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.92% of the company’s stock.

About Matinas BioPharma

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on enabling the delivery of life-changing medicines using its LNC platform technology. The company’s proprietary, disruptive technology utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecule drugs, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins, and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic, and orally bioavailable.

