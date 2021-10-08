Zacks Investment Research Downgrades NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NexImmune Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in developing a novel approach to immunotherapy designed to employ the body’s own T cells to generate a specific, potent and durable immune response that mimics natural biology. NexImmune Inc. is based in GAITHERSBURG, Md. “

Shares of NASDAQ:NEXI opened at $14.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $319.05 million and a P/E ratio of -0.53. NexImmune has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.06.

NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54). As a group, analysts predict that NexImmune will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in NexImmune in the first quarter valued at about $184,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new position in NexImmune in the first quarter valued at about $5,612,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in NexImmune in the first quarter valued at about $1,431,000. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NexImmune in the first quarter valued at about $1,145,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NexImmune in the first quarter valued at about $1,945,000. 42.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NexImmune Company Profile

NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.

