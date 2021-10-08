Zacks Investment Research Downgrades SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SiTime Corporation offers MEMS-based silicon timing system solutions, through a wholly-owned subsidiary of MegaChips Corporation. SiTime Corporation is based in SANTA CLARA, Calif. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of SiTime from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of SiTime in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of SiTime from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SiTime from $175.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SiTime presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $221.00.

SITM opened at $214.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,355.50, a PEG ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.62. SiTime has a 1-year low of $75.81 and a 1-year high of $239.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.59.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $44.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.04 million. SiTime had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.11%. SiTime’s revenue was up 107.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that SiTime will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other SiTime news, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 1,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.47, for a total transaction of $416,807.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.15, for a total transaction of $33,022.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,343 shares of company stock worth $14,649,561. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of SiTime in the first quarter worth about $41,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of SiTime in the second quarter worth about $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of SiTime by 548.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of SiTime in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of SiTime in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

