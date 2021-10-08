Zacks Investment Research Lowers Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alphatec Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company focused on the design, development, manufacturing and marketing of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. The Company’s principal product offering includes a variety of spinal implant products and systems consisted of components, such as spine screws and rods, spinal spacers, plates, and various biologics offerings. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Alphatec in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.50 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Alphatec from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Alphatec from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.31.

Shares of Alphatec stock opened at $12.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 1.58. Alphatec has a one year low of $8.05 and a one year high of $19.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $62.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.20 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 54.09% and a negative return on equity of 86.64%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphatec will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker acquired 2,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $26,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 38,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,532. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Lish sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total value of $142,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 5,631 shares of company stock worth $75,312 in the last quarter. 34.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphatec by 17.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,397 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,223 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Alphatec during the first quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Alphatec by 41.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,991 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. 44.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

