Zacks Investment Research Lowers Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) to Hold

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Global Management LLC provides alternative asset manager services. It operates primarily in New York, Los Angeles, San Diego, Houston, Bethesda, London, Frankfurt, Madrid, Luxembourg, Mumbai, Delhi, Singapore, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Tokyo. Apollo Global Management LLC is based in New York, United States. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.89.

NYSE APO opened at $63.59 on Wednesday. Apollo Global Management has a 52 week low of $36.35 and a 52 week high of $64.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.37.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.43. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $553.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Apollo Global Management’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joshua Harris sold 74,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $4,576,718.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,515,718 shares of company stock valued at $149,293,822. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 588,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,613,000 after buying an additional 186,658 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 5,010 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 96,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after buying an additional 28,670 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 25,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

