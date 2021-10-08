Zacks Investment Research Lowers BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BellRing Brands, Inc. manufactures and sells nutrition products. The company offers protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders and nutrition bars and supplements. It offers products under the Premier Protein, Dymatize and PowerBar, as well as Joint Juice and Supreme Protein brands. BellRing Brands, Inc. is based in St. Louis, Missouri. “

BRBR has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on BellRing Brands from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded BellRing Brands from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BellRing Brands from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BellRing Brands presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.75.

Shares of BellRing Brands stock opened at $29.00 on Monday. BellRing Brands has a 52 week low of $17.90 and a 52 week high of $34.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 40.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.92.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 1.44% and a net margin of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $342.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that BellRing Brands will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BellRing Brands news, Chairman Robert V. Vitale acquired 10,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.10 per share, for a total transaction of $299,730.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 10,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,730. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Craig L. Rosenthal bought 1,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.09 per share, with a total value of $50,180.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,290 shares in the company, valued at $735,686.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 17,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 12,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. 97.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

