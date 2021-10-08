Zacks Investment Research Lowers Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. operates as a holding company for Bridgewater Bank which provides personal and commercial banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs and high-net-worth individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market savings, certificates of deposit accounts; bridge, home equity, residential interim construction, lot, construction, commercial real estate, long term multi-family, working capital, letters of credit and executive lines of credit options and debit and credit cards. Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota. “

Shares of BWB stock opened at $17.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $506.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.45 and a 200-day moving average of $16.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 1-year low of $9.92 and a 1-year high of $18.25.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $27.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.04 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 26.94%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bridgewater Bancshares news, Director Douglas J. Parish bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mary Jayne Crocker bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 141,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,527,925. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 14,920 shares of company stock valued at $373,000. Insiders own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 45,857.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 179.7% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,323 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 84.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000. 49.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

