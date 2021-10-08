Zacks Investment Research Lowers Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised hotel REIT, formed to invest in premium-branded upscale extended-stay and select-service hotels. The Company intends to invest primarily in hotels in large metropolitan markets in the United States. Chatham Lodging Trust expects that a significant portion of its portfolio will consist of hotels in the upscale extended-stay market, including brands such as Residence Inn by Marriott, Homewood Suites by Hilton and Summerfield Suites by Hyatt. It also intends to invest in premium-branded select-service hotels such as Courtyard by Marriott, Hampton Inn and Hampton Inn and Suites. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. B. Riley upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chatham Lodging Trust currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.17.

Shares of NYSE CLDT opened at $12.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.72. The firm has a market cap of $608.49 million, a P/E ratio of -21.89 and a beta of 2.07. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $6.86 and a 52 week high of $14.95. The company has a quick ratio of 8.04, a current ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 18.59%. As a group, research analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 207.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 66,368.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 12,610 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

