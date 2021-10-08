Zacks Investment Research Lowers Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $82.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Henry Schein exited the second quarter of 2021 on an extremely bullish note with better-than-expected results despite pandemic adversities. The company saw robust performances by all three of its operating businesses. Strengthening demand in the global dental and medical markets drove strong sales in the reported quarter. The company registered strong equipment growth in international markets with no significant supply-related delay. Overall dental sales reflect continued recovery in patient traffic compared to the pre-pandemic levels. Expansion of both the margins bodes well. Over the past six months, Henry Schein has outperformed the industry. Yet, continued pandemic-led challenges faced by the end markets in most geographies are concerning. The company’s inability to provide a detailed financial guidance raises apprehensions.”

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Henry Schein from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.50.

HSIC opened at $79.71 on Tuesday. Henry Schein has a 1-year low of $59.10 and a 1-year high of $83.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Henry Schein will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 11,018,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,467,000 after purchasing an additional 789,655 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,854,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,772,000 after purchasing an additional 235,831 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,602,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,603,000 after purchasing an additional 47,496 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,532,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,381,000 after purchasing an additional 233,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,404,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,126,000 after purchasing an additional 292,907 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

Further Reading: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Henry Schein (HSIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.