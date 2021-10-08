Zacks Investment Research Lowers Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kaspien Holdings Inc. provides marketing solutions. It offers digital marketing, review generation, paid social campaigns, inventory management, supply chain support, brand control and creative services. Kaspien Holdings Inc., formerly known as Trans World Entertainment Corporation, is based in United States. “

Get Kaspien alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Kaspien from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Kaspien stock opened at $14.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.73 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.32. Kaspien has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $63.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 13th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.50. Kaspien had a return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 0.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Kaspien will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kaspien stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN) by 87.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.08% of Kaspien worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.22% of the company’s stock.

About Kaspien

Kaspien Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of entertainment products. It operates through the FYE and etailz segments. The FYE segment includes retail stores and e-commerce sites, which sell entertainment products including trend, video, music, electronics, and related products in the United States.

See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kaspien (KSPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kaspien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaspien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.