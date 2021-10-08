Zacks Investment Research Lowers WPP (NYSE:WPP) to Sell

WPP (NYSE:WPP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WPP is in marketing communications services. They are made up of companies in: Advertising; Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; Branding & Identity; Healthcare Communications; Digital, eCommerce & Shopper Marketing; Specialist Communications. “

WPP

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

WPP stock opened at $66.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.47. WPP has a 52 week low of $38.35 and a 52 week high of $72.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPP. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of WPP by 1,394.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WPP in the second quarter worth about $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of WPP by 45.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of WPP by 181.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of WPP by 12.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

WPP Company Profile

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

