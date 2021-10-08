Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $16.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. engages in the discovery and development of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Get Foghorn Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FHTX opened at $13.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.97 million and a P/E ratio of -2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 8.81 and a current ratio of 8.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.26. Foghorn Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.01 and a 52-week high of $28.26.

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63). The company had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. Foghorn Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 140.74% and a negative net margin of 8,565.02%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Foghorn Therapeutics will post -2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Foghorn Therapeutics by 102.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 126.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 308.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 12,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Foghorn Therapeutics by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Foghorn Therapeutics Company Profile

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Foghorn Therapeutics (FHTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Foghorn Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foghorn Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.