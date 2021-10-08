Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) to “Buy”

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $80.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.20% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. provides entertainment experiences. The Company presents or hosts events in its diverse collection of venues: New York’s Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre; the Forum in Inglewood, CA and The Chicago Theatre. Also under the MSG Entertainment umbrella is Tao Group Hospitality, with entertainment dining and nightlife brands including Tao, Marquee, Lavo, Avenue, Beauty & Essex and Cathédrale. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MSGE. Wolfe Research lowered Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.20.

NYSE:MSGE opened at $70.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $60.26 and a fifty-two week high of $121.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.59.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported ($4.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.06) by ($1.81). Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 228.43% and a negative return on equity of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $99.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1008.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Joseph F. Yospe sold 3,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total value of $244,434.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSGE. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,204,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,118,000 after buying an additional 626,622 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 63.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,329,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,664,000 after purchasing an additional 516,796 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $21,255,000. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 97.8% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 427,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,855,000 after purchasing an additional 211,128 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 44.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 499,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,836,000 after purchasing an additional 154,571 shares during the period. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

