Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) to Buy

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $8.25 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 16.36% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Vaxart, Inc. is a clinical-stage company developing a range of oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary delivery platform. The company’s vaccines are administered using convenient room temperature-stable tablets that can be stored and shipped without refrigeration and eliminate risk of needle-stick injury. Its development programs are oral tablet vaccines designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza and respiratory syncytial virus, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for human papillomavirus. Vaxart, Inc., formerly known as Aviragen Therapeutics, is based in South San Francisco, United States. “

VXRT has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley downgraded Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Vaxart in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Vaxart in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

Shares of VXRT stock opened at $7.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.50. The company has a market cap of $888.17 million, a PE ratio of -14.77 and a beta of 0.31. Vaxart has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $24.90.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 34.27% and a negative net margin of 4,363.92%. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.55 million. Analysts expect that Vaxart will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Sean Tucker sold 4,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $42,554.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,396.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,773 shares of company stock worth $73,344. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Vaxart by 1,194.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 4,779 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Vaxart by 32.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vaxart by 111.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Vaxart during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vaxart during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 28.32% of the company’s stock.

About Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines. Its products include Influenza, Norovirus and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

