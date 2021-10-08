Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) to Buy

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $24.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 2.30% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Veritone, Inc. is an artificial intelligence company. It developed the Veritone Platform, which unlocks the power of AI-based cognitive computing to transform and analyze unstructured public and private audio and video data for clients in the media, politics, legal and law enforcement industries. Veritone, Inc. is based in Newport Beach, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum raised Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Veritone in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Veritone currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.80.

NASDAQ VERI opened at $23.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.28. Veritone has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $50.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $771.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 3.19.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $19.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.94 million. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 92.40% and a negative net margin of 95.21%. As a group, research analysts predict that Veritone will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veritone during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veritone during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veritone by 147.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Veritone during the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Veritone during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.29% of the company’s stock.

Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising; aiWARE SaaS Solutions; and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.

