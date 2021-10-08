Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Shares Gap Down to $8.22

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.22, but opened at $7.78. Zeta Global shares last traded at $7.78, with a volume of 25,506 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZETA. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.71.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $106.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.56 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GPI Capital L.P. bought a new position in Zeta Global during the second quarter worth $169,991,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in Zeta Global during the second quarter worth $45,166,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Zeta Global during the second quarter worth $24,154,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Zeta Global during the second quarter worth $13,674,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in Zeta Global during the second quarter worth $8,400,000. 23.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data Platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

