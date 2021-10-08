Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.120-$0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $210 million-$212 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $199.69 million.Zscaler also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.520-$0.560 EPS.

ZS stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $269.61. 4,212 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,858,952. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. Zscaler has a one year low of $120.34 and a one year high of $293.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.40 billion, a PE ratio of -140.50 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $262.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.57.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $197.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.44 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 40.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Zscaler will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZS. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $287.86.

In related news, insider Dali Rajic sold 20,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $5,240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total transaction of $442,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,241.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 361,329 shares of company stock worth $96,981,701 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zscaler stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 344,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,365 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.25% of Zscaler worth $74,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 43.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

