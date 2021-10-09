$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arko’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.25. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arko will report full year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.41. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Arko.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

NASDAQ ARKO opened at $10.11 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.63. Arko has a twelve month low of $7.32 and a twelve month high of $11.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 72.21 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43.

In related news, major shareholder Davidson Kempner Partners sold 988,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total transaction of $9,795,777.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Arko by 143.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arko in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Arko in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Arko by 24,639.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 8,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Arko in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.73% of the company’s stock.

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

