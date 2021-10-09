$1.02 EPS Expected for Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.02 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Cabot’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.98 and the highest is $1.05. Cabot posted earnings per share of $0.68 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cabot will report full-year earnings of $4.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $5.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cabot.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $917.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $804.70 million. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 27.56% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CBT shares. Loop Capital upgraded Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet downgraded Cabot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Cabot in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cabot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cabot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBT. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cabot by 1.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 80,609 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cabot by 14.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,593 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cabot by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 129,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cabot in the first quarter worth $319,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Cabot by 73.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,510 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 9,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cabot stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,630. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Cabot has a 12-month low of $36.64 and a 12-month high of $65.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.37 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.68.

About Cabot

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

