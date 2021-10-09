$1.03 Billion in Sales Expected for Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) will report sales of $1.03 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Methanex’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $969.00 million and the highest is $1.08 billion. Methanex reported sales of $581.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Methanex will report full-year sales of $4.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.84 billion to $4.43 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.59 billion to $4.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Methanex.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.00 million. Methanex had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 7.03%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised Methanex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Methanex from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their price target on shares of Methanex from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Methanex in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Methanex from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEOH. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Methanex by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,610,486 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $317,712,000 after purchasing an additional 759,839 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Methanex by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,858,651 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $549,770,000 after purchasing an additional 633,976 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Methanex by 723.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 578,528 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,290,000 after acquiring an additional 508,299 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Methanex in the second quarter worth $8,078,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Methanex in the first quarter worth $5,848,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MEOH traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,514. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 50.06 and a beta of 2.26. Methanex has a 1-year low of $26.12 and a 1-year high of $51.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Methanex’s payout ratio is -30.86%.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

