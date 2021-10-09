$1.26 EPS Expected for Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) will report earnings per share of $1.26 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Koppers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.39 and the lowest is $1.13. Koppers posted earnings per share of $1.64 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 23.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Koppers will report full year earnings of $4.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.38 to $4.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.66 to $5.02. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Koppers.
Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. Koppers had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The firm had revenue of $441.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Koppers by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,446,313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $111,490,000 after buying an additional 34,946 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Koppers by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,345,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $75,869,000 after buying an additional 63,874 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Koppers by 5,131.4% during the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 788,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,400,000 after buying an additional 773,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Koppers by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 702,764 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,734,000 after buying an additional 34,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Koppers by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 694,118 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,454,000 after buying an additional 14,201 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of KOP stock opened at $33.20 on Monday. Koppers has a 12 month low of $21.71 and a 12 month high of $39.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.45 million, a P/E ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.54.
Koppers Company Profile
Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products and Services; and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene,creosote and carbon black feedstock.
