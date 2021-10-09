$1.26 EPS Expected for Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) will report earnings per share of $1.26 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Koppers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.39 and the lowest is $1.13. Koppers posted earnings per share of $1.64 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 23.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Koppers will report full year earnings of $4.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.38 to $4.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.66 to $5.02. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Koppers.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. Koppers had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The firm had revenue of $441.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Koppers in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Koppers by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,446,313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $111,490,000 after buying an additional 34,946 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Koppers by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,345,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $75,869,000 after buying an additional 63,874 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Koppers by 5,131.4% during the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 788,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,400,000 after buying an additional 773,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Koppers by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 702,764 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,734,000 after buying an additional 34,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Koppers by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 694,118 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,454,000 after buying an additional 14,201 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KOP stock opened at $33.20 on Monday. Koppers has a 12 month low of $21.71 and a 12 month high of $39.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.45 million, a P/E ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.54.

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products and Services; and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene,creosote and carbon black feedstock.

