$1.31 Billion in Sales Expected for Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) will report $1.31 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Endeavor Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.34 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.28 billion. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endeavor Group will report full year sales of $4.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.82 billion to $4.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.63 billion to $5.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Endeavor Group.

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported 0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.01 by 0.20. The business had revenue of 1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.14 billion.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Endeavor Group from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Endeavor Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 33.38.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDR. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the second quarter worth $33,000. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the second quarter worth $118,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the second quarter worth $137,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the second quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the second quarter worth $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EDR traded down 0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching 25.78. 459,062 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,048,905. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is 25.99. Endeavor Group has a one year low of 22.02 and a one year high of 33.20.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Endeavor Group (EDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.