$1.42 Million in Sales Expected for Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) will report sales of $1.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Eos Energy Enterprises’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $960,000.00 and the highest is $2.13 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises will report full-year sales of $4.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.62 million to $5.03 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $179.83 million, with estimates ranging from $55.00 million to $259.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Eos Energy Enterprises.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 million.

EOSE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

In other Eos Energy Enterprises news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 25,371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $340,225.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 557,635 shares of company stock valued at $7,725,095 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 70,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Eos Energy Enterprises stock opened at $10.99 on Wednesday. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 52-week low of $9.94 and a 52-week high of $31.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.49 and a 200-day moving average of $15.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $589.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

