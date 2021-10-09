$1.49 Billion in Sales Expected for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) will announce sales of $1.49 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Thomson Reuters’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.48 billion and the highest is $1.50 billion. Thomson Reuters posted sales of $1.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will report full-year sales of $6.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.25 billion to $6.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.54 billion to $6.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Thomson Reuters.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 111.93% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TRI shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$145.00 to C$162.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. TD Securities upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.60.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 0.9% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,713,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $675,686,000 after buying an additional 72,260 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 4.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,894,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $584,974,000 after acquiring an additional 256,533 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 19.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,276,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,162,000 after acquiring an additional 852,982 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,004,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $497,031,000 after acquiring an additional 60,219 shares during the period. Finally, TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 5.7% during the first quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 3,223,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,262,000 after acquiring an additional 173,475 shares during the period. 21.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRI stock traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $113.90. 327,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,255. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.53. The company has a market capitalization of $56.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.45. Thomson Reuters has a twelve month low of $77.10 and a twelve month high of $120.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 88.04%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

