$1.57 Billion in Sales Expected for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) will announce $1.57 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Carnival Co. &’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.24 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.46 billion. Carnival Co. & posted sales of $34.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4,517.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will report full year sales of $2.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $3.31 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $17.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.81 billion to $19.79 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Carnival Co. &.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($0.22). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 6,471.63% and a negative return on equity of 38.85%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.19) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CCL. Citigroup lifted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Argus boosted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $14.70 to $18.30 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.96.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $268,575.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,993,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 68,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 22,389 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,276,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,656,000 after buying an additional 125,760 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,779,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,778,000 after buying an additional 310,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 217,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,721,000 after buying an additional 13,656 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.83. 32,005,378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,639,207. The stock has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.16. Carnival Co. & has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $31.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.62.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

